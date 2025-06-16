Roundup: Student loan payments / M&A activity / Trump Mobile

Credit scores: Millions of Americans are seeing their credit scores suffer now that the U.S. government has resumed referring missed student loan payments for debt collection. After 90 days of nonpayment, student loan servicers report past-due accounts to major credit bureaus, which use the information to recalculate the borrower’s score. Falling behind on loan payments therefore can affect an individual’s credit rating as severely as filing for personal bankruptcy. Read more from the AP.

Mixed bag: Despite a number of megadeals, the number of deals in 2025 so far with U.S.target companies is down sharply from the same period a year earlier. But the total value of those deals is up around 3.8% at $750 billion, according to the London Stock Exchange Group. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

New venture: The Trump Organization on Monday unveiled a mobile phone plan and a $499 smartphone that is set to launch in September. The new service, Trump Mobile, will offer a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data, as well as roadside assistance and a “Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit,” according to its website. The company owned by President Donald Trump also announced it will sell a “T1” smartphone, which appears to feature a gold-colored metal case etched with an American flag. Read more from CNBC.