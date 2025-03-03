Roundup: Stressed cities / U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson / Foreign retailers

Fiscal woes: A large majority of the 75 largest cities in the U.S. are in financial trouble, according to a new report. The report evaluated the cities as of fiscal year 2023 and named New York City as the worst city fiscally, followed by Chicago; Portland, Oregon; New Orleans; and Honolulu. Washington, D.C., was the best city, followed by Lincoln, Nebraska;, Irvine, California; Tampa, Florida; and Cleveland. Read more from The Center Square.

New roommates: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is living in a six-bedroom D.C. townhouse that also serves as headquarters for a pastor’s influence campaign. Over the past four years, Steve Berger and his wife, Sarah Berger, have dedicated themselves to what they call their D.C. “ministry center.” In addition to Johnson, who is an evangelical conservative, the pastor has built close relationships with several other influential conservative politicians. Read more from ProPublica.

Welcome to America: Across the country, a growing number of malls and shopping centers are getting a dose of international flavor. Retailers including Primark, Spain-based Mango, Canadian retailer Aritzia and Japan-based Uniqlo are adding new stores across the U.S.—and pushing into regions where they haven’t gone before. Read more from CNBC.