Roundup: Storm prep / Speaker of the House / Campaign spending

Be prepared: BREC has begun offering sandbags throughout East Baton Rouge Parish in preparation of Tropical Storm Rafael. Sandbags are currently available at nine parks. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Lopsided race: The Louisiana 4th Congressional District race has one heavy favorite and one unfunded challenger. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La, faces Republican challenger Joshua Morott for the district he has represented since 2017. Commission data shows Johnson has received more than $17 million in campaign finance receipts and has spent almost $16.5 million cash on hand. His opponent, however, has not reported receiving or spending a single dime. Read more from The Center Square.

‘Together we’ll go far’: Over the past decade, Wells Fargo has tripled donations to groups focused on influencing state elections as the retail banking giant tries to sway local level policymaking. In the 2024 election cycle through Sept. 30, Wells Fargo gave a total of $704,300 to three Democratic and three Republican organizations known as 527s that are focused on electing governors, attorneys general and state lawmakers. That represents a more than 200% increase in spending than in the 2014 election cycle. Read more from Fast Company.