Roundup: Steven Procopio / Medical malpractice / Red dust

Rotary: Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, will speak at the Rotary Club on Wednesday afternoon. Procopio will present his “legislative session wrap-up.” The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Louisiana tops nation: A new study ranks Louisiana as having the highest rate of medical malpractice in the nation. The study used National Practitioner Databank adverse action reports to come up with its rankings. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Weighing options: For years, residents in Ascension Parish have complained about red dust that flies in the air from the LAlumina Burnside Refinery, an aluminum plant that closed in 2020. Parish officials are considering a contract with an environmental consulting company to level the bauxite mounds with the dust and plant grass on top. Read more from WBRZ-TV.