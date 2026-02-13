Roundup: Steve Scalise / Wendy’s changes course / Mardi Gras parades

Not ready to endorse: U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise says he will not endorse candidates yet in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate or 5th Congressional District races as he seeks reelection to a 10th term. Scalise says he knows the candidates but is focused on his own race and awaiting court rulings that could reshape the state’s political landscape. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Closing restaurants: Wendy’s is closing several hundred U.S. restaurants and increasing its focus on value after a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter. The Dublin, Ohio-based company said Friday that its global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 10% in the October-December period. That was worse than the 8.5% drop expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Read more from The Associated Press.

Ready to roll: Multiple Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend as the Capital Region begins wrapping up the Carnival season. Communities across Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will host neighborhood favorites and signature krewes ahead of Fat Tuesday on Feb. 17, offering one last stretch of parades, parties and local tradition. See the full guide from WAFB-TV.