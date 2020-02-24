Roundup: Steady gas prices / Glass revival / New river cruise ship 

Price check: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline remained steady at $2.53 per gallon over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas was $3.54 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average was $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Don’t call it a comeback: Glassmakers are betting the backlash against single-use plastics can stem a decadeslong decline in the use of their bottles and jars, The Wall Street Journal reports. First they have to boost poor glass-recycling rates that undercut the material’s environmental pitch. One hope for glassmakers is that consumer interest will revive refillable glass containers. Read the full story.

Setting sail: The American Queen Steamboat Co. says its newest cruise paddlewheeler has passed its second sea trial and will make its first cruise in April from New Orleans to Memphis. The 245-passenger American Countess is 318 feet long and will be the American Queen’s third cruise boat to travel the Mississippi River and its tributaries. Read the full story.