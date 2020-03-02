Roundup: State superintendent search / Nicholson lane closures / LSU football

Opening: Louisiana Board of Education officials say 21 people from across the country have applied to be the next State Superintendent of Education following John White’s retirement this month. The 21 applicants include higher education professionals from schools in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee, as well as public school teachers, administrators and educators holding posts nationwide. The panel plans to decide on a new superintendent at its two-day meeting April 20 and 21. Read the full story.

Road work: Overnight work is planned on Nicholson Drive, which will cause traffic delays for drivers all week, WBRZ-TV reports. Nicholson Drive near Lee and Brightside Drives may have one lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. this evening through Friday to continue work on the Nicholson corridor. Read the full story.

Geaux Tigers: The LSU Tigers are officially playing their spring game at Southern University on April 18, LSU announced today. The game will kick off at noon and air on ESPN2. The spring game was moved to Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium because of renovations at Tiger Stadium.