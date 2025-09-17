Roundup: State of LSU / Mortgage rates / Wealth gap

Interim president to speak: LSU Interim President Matt Lee will present his State of the University address today at noon, providing a comprehensive update on performance and progress. The livestream will highlight recent achievements across all eight of LSU‘s campuses and outline the priorities shaping the future. Watch the livestream.

Still falling: U.S. mortgage rates fell to 6.39% last week, the lowest in nearly a year, driving refinancing to its highest level since early 2022, Mortgage Bankers Association data shows. Purchase applications also rose, marking the third straight weekly decline in rates and offering renewed momentum for the struggling housing market. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Growing divide: America’s economy is splitting in two. Wealthier households, buoyed by rising assets and cheap mortgages, are still spending freely. But momentum has stalled for lower earners—wage gains have faded, unemployment for young and Black workers is up and housing costs are biting. The wealth gap is widening again after briefly narrowing during the pandemic. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.