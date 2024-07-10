Roundup: State of emergency / Whistleblowers / Beetle infestation 

Beryl aftermath: Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to damage from Tropical Storm Beryl after it struck Texas as a hurricane earlier in the week. The outer connective bands from Beryl spread throughout Louisiana on Monday causing one fatality, major damage to homes and businesses, as well as massive power outages. Read the full announcement.

Crime Stoppers 2.0: Under a Biden administration program the Justice Department plans to unveil within weeks, authorities will offer whistleblowers who provide tips that lead to successful prosecutions a percentage of the resulting forfeitures—which could total millions of dollars. The initiative is designed to help prosecutors navigate the world of criminal financial misconduct by persuading companies to bolster internal compliance and voluntary disclosures of wrongdoing and by providing a road map to pursue charges against those that do not. Read more from the Washington Post. A subscription may be required.

Dying pines: State lawmakers want Gov. Jeff Landry to declare an emergency to address millions of dead and dying pines that insects have infested and now pose a risk to people, property, power lines and roads. But officials say not much help is available to homeowners who want to remove trees that are certain to fall down and cause damage. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.