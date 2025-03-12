Roundup: State leases / Liz Murrill / Tariffs escalate 

Automatic extensions cancelled: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has issued an executive order prohibiting the automatic extension of state leased buildings. The order comes from Landry’s Fiscal Responsibility Review Program, sometimes referred to as La. DOGE. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Procedurally improper: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is seeking to dismiss a recently filed lawsuit aimed at blocking a proposed constitutional amendment on the March 29 ballot, on the grounds that the challenge is procedurally improper. The lawsuit takes issue with the wording of Amendment 2, part of the state’s efforts for tax reform. Read more from The Center Square.

Swinging back: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. will respond to the European Union’s countermeasures to his steel and aluminum tariffs. “Of course I’m going to respond,” Trump said Wednesday when asked by reporters at the White House if he would retaliate. “The problem is our country didn’t respond. Look, the EU was set up in order to take advantage of the United States.” Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.