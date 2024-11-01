Roundup: State law challenged / Oil giants / Boeing

Court battle: Health care workers and advocates filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state of Louisiana, challenging the state law reclassifying mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances. The lawsuit was filed in 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish against the state of Louisiana, Attorney General Liz Murrill, the state Board of Pharmacy and the state Board of Medical Examiners. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Lower profits: ExxonMobil and Chevron posted lower third-quarter profits Friday as energy prices sank and fuel-making margins narrowed. The companies signaled confidence that their cost-cutting and reduced spending since the pandemic have prepared them for the worst, but there are increasing signs a glut of oil will keep prices low for months to come. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

New contract: Boeing and its machinists’ union have agreed on a new negotiated offer to raise worker pay and potentially end a strike that began seven weeks ago, with a vote on the new proposal set for Monday. Boeing’s more than 32,000 machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after turning down a tentative agreement. Read more from CNBC.