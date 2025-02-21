Roundup: State budget / US Postal Service / Inflation 

Fiscal restraint: Gov. Jeff Landry has presented his administration’s budget proposal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which emphasizes fiscal restraint and continued reductions in government spending. Landry also announced the creation of a fiscal responsibility program, led by a newly appointed budget czar, to identify further cost reductions. Read more from The Center Square.

Targeted by Trump: President Donald Trump is preparing to dissolve the leadership of the U.S. Postal Service and absorb the independent mail agency into his administration. Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as this week to fire the members of the Postal Service’s governing board and place the agency under the control of the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick. Read more from The Washington Post.

Faster pace: Economists see the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric rising at a brisker pace in the near term, prompting policymakers to keep interest rates elevated for longer. The core personal consumption expenditures price index—which excludes the often-volatile food and energy categories—is seen advancing 2.6% in the first quarter, up from the 2.5% rate expected last month, according to the latest Bloomberg survey of economists. They also see overall PCE and the consumer price index increasing at a faster pace this year. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.