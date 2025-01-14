Roundup: Starbucks / Capstone at North Point / Capital One

You have to buy something: Starbucks on Monday said it was reversing a policy that invited everyone into its stores. A new code of conduct that restricts visitors to paying guests will be posted in all company-owned North American stores. It also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling. Read more from The Associated Press.

Grant awarded: Partners Southeast has received a $4 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas for its planned Cypress at Ward Creek and Capstone at North Point communities in Baton Rouge. With each project receiving $2 million, the grants mark the largest award for an individual project in the bank’s history.

Sued: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday that it was suing Capital One for misleading consumers about their savings account interest rates and “cheating” them out of more than $2 billion in interest. The agency said in a statement Capital One deceived holders of its “360 Savings” account by conflating it with its newer and higher-yield savings account option, the “360 Performance Savings” account. The bank allegedly failed to notify 360 Savings account holders of the newer option and marketed the two products similarly to lead customers to believe they were the same. Read more from CNBC.