Roundup: St. George zoning / Small business optimism / Landry’s newest role 

Overhaul: The St. George City Council will introduce an ordinance at tonight’s meeting that looks to significantly overhaul the city’s zoning framework. The proposal amends the city’s Unified Development Code by creating new base zoning districts, updating permitted uses and dimensional standards, and reorganizing sections of the code. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24, with all city property slated for rezoning under the new framework. Read the full ordinance, and check out tonight’s meeting agenda.

Holding steady: Small business optimism held steady in January, but uncertainty climbed as owners weighed rising insurance costs, labor challenges, and expansion risks. While sales expectations improved and business health ticked up, many employers remain cautious despite easing credit conditions and signs of a more balanced labor market. “The optimism index may be holding steady, but small business owners are still navigating uncertainty,” NFIB Louisiana Director Leah Long said in a prepared statement. “Higher prices, insurance costs and labor challenges are forcing many employers to think twice about expanding, even though demand is improving.” Read the full NFIB report.

Appointed by Trump: President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, prompting concerns from advocates who fear protections for historic sites could be weakened. The council is poised to review long-standing rules that can slow or reshape major development projects nationwide. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.