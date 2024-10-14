Roundup: St. George services / Parkview Baptist School / Boeing

From the ground up: Leaders of the City of St. George announced Monday that they have partnered with the Institute for Building Technology and Safety to provide select municipal services starting Wednesday. Read more about services being offered.

On leave: Parkview Baptist School Superintendent Don Mayes has been placed on leave. The Baton Rouge private school has not publicly provided an explanation for the move. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Layoffs: Boeing will cut 10% of its workforce, or about 17,000 people, as the company’s losses mount and a machinist strike that has idled its aircraft factories enters its fifth week. It will also push back the long-delayed launch of its new wide-body airplane. Read more from CNBC.