Roundup: St. George / Inside Out 2 / CrowdStrike

Borrowing cash: The state Bond Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to let the new city of St. George borrow up to $1 million to cover expenses until tax revenue starts rolling in. The Bond Commission said Wednesday that St. George can borrow the money at an interest rate no higher than 6.5%. The city has said it has lined up a loan with Hancock Whitney Bank, but would only draw money as it was needed. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

New record: Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, surpassing Walt Disney Animation’s Frozen II for the box office crown.

The record-breaking box office for Inside Out 2 comes after a series of theatrical hits and misses from the company, especially for its animated releases. Read more from CNBC.

A bug problem: A software bug in CrowdStrike’s quality-control system caused the software update that crashed computers globally last week, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday. Losses mount following the outage, which disrupted services from aviation to banking. The extent of the damage from the botched update still is being assessed, but over the weekend, Microsoft said about 8.5 million Windows devices had been affected. Read more from Reuters.