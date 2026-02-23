Roundup: St. George Comp Plan / Mortgage rates / More layoffs

Public meeting: The city of St. George will host its second Stakeholder Dialogue on March 1 as part of its Comprehensive Plan 2050 process. The yearlong effort will guide land use, housing, transportation and infrastructure decisions. Residents can attend in person or weigh in online as leaders map out the city’s long-term growth strategy. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Grace Life Fellowship, 10210 Barringer Foreman Road.

Below 6%: Mortgage rates have dipped below 6% for the first time in months, prompting a surge in refinancing applications. Financial advisers say homeowners should compare closing costs with projected monthly savings and aim to break even within two years. With rate movements tied to inflation and Federal Reserve policy, timing remains critical. Read more from CNBC.

First Brands: Bankrupt auto parts supplier First Brands Group laid off employees after failing to secure companywide financing or a buyer, with several potential deals collapsing in recent days. The company, which filed for Chapter 11 in September, has been relying on emergency funding from major automakers to keep key operations running while other units face shutdown or sale. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.