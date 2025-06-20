Roundup: Skip Bertman / Trading bonds / Ten Commandments

A familiar face: LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman, 87, will be taking a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to watch the Tigers play Sunday in the College World Series. Current LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson confirmed Bertman’s travel plans Thursday. The former coach will watch the Tigers’ second game in a best-of-three series against Coastal Carolina scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Part of a bigger strategy: JP Morgan Chase on Friday is set to unveil new tools that allow investors to research and purchase bonds and brokered certificates of deposit through its mobile app. Users can set up customized screens and compare bond yields on the same banking app or web portal that they use to check their account balances, according to JPMorgan executives. Read more from CNBC.

Display denied: A federal appeals court ruled unanimously Friday that a Louisiana law mandating public schools display a government-approved Protestant version of the Ten Commandments in every classroom is unconstitutional. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a preliminary injunction issued in November 2024 by a federal district court, blocking state officials and school boards from enforcing the law. Read more from WVUE-TV.