Roundup: Spring storms / Tank fire / Hogs House

NWS put to the test: Facing deep staffing reductions and a reorganization, the U.S. National Weather Service will soon be tested by the severe storms that emerge in the months before summer. Spring conditions in the U.S. foster convective storms, which can spawn damaging hail and tornadoes in many regions of the country. Such phenomena are difficult to forecast even under ideal conditions, and the weather service was already stretched thin before Elon Musk’s Department of Governmental Efficiency conducted its cull. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Lightning blamed: A lightning strike on an oil tank caused a large fire west of Baton Rouge on Monday. A fire official says the first crews at the scene didn’t have enough firefighting foam, so they sprayed water to control the fire until crews with more foam arrived. The Associated Press has the details.

Event beneficiary: This weekend, more than 30,000 people will gather for music, barbecue and a good time at the 15th annual Hogs for the Cause Festival in New Orleans. And at Hogs House here in Baton Rouge, families facing some of their most difficult days are reaping the benefits of the revelry. Located on the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital campus, the Hogs for the Cause Family Support Home, more commonly known as Hogs House, opened in February 2024 to offer free lodging to those with loved ones receiving pediatric medical treatment. Read more from 225 Magazine.