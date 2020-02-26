Roundup: Sports betting bill / Investar mobile wallet / Rise of single homeowners 

Gambling: With the new Louisiana legislative session set to convene March 9 come new efforts to legalize sports gambling in Louisiana. Senate Bill 130, prefiled by Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, is the latest proposal to legalize betting in Louisiana on sporting events, WBRZ-TV reports. The bill calls for a statewide item in the fall 2020 election through which voters can approve or refuse the proposal on a parish-by-parish basis. Read the full story.

Fast pay: Investar Bank today announced it is now offering mobile wallet options for customers with Investar Visa debit or credit cards through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. This new category of service changes mobile payments by allowing users to use their phone or smartwatch to pay. Users just have to add their Invstar card information to the wallet app on their phone, the company says. The move brings Investar’s services in line with those of larger banks, like Chase, Capital One and Bank of America.

Buying solo: The share of U.S. homeowners who are single hit a record 38.4% in 2018, the latest data available, according to an analysis of census data. The trend largely reflects rapid growth in the portion of Americans who are single, USA Today reports. It also highlights an improving economy and job market and the willingness of buyers to set up households in untraditional ways to overcome sharply rising housing costs. Read the full story.