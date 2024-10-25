Roundup: Spirit Airlines / Nvidia / Gas prices

Financial struggles: Spirit Airlines is cutting jobs and selling some jets worth millions as the budget carrier aims to cut costs amid looming financial struggles and an uncertain future. Spirit said it has identified about $80 million of cost-cutting measures set to begin early next year. Read more from The Associated Press.

Most valuable: Nvidia dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company on Friday following a record-setting rally in the stock, powered by demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips. The Silicon Valley chipmaker is the dominant supplier of processors used in AI computing. Read more from Reuters.

Falling prices: Gas prices are falling, dipping below $3 a gallon in many parts of the country just before the presidential election. Prices are averaging $3.14 per gallon nationwide, within eight cents of a three-year low. Read more from The Washington Post.