Roundup: Special session update / Bank losses / Potential tariffs

Up for consideration: The Louisiana Senate has a full plate of business to consider on Thursday with more than two dozen House bills up for final passage. Among those being considered include HB 1, flattening the state’s income tax, and HB 2, addressing the corporate income tax rate. See the full digest.

Only on paper: U.S. banks made progress in making sure the paper losses from last year’s industry turmoil never become real ones. Virtually all of the lenders in KBW’s two main bank indexes reported that unrealized losses in their portfolios shrank in the third quarter. It’s the first time that has happened since the 2023 crunch that led to three of the four largest bank failures in the U.S., according to data compiled from company filings. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Prepping: American businesses are stocking up on imported goods before potential tariffs are enacted with incoming President Donald Trump. Executives are also considering how to cope with the levies if and when enacted—whether they will be able to raise prices and whether they will need to find alternatives to their Chinese manufacturers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.