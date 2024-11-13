Roundup: Special session / Digital scams / Honeywell

In session: Today, Louisiana’s House of Representatives is scheduled to consider House Bill 2, establishing a flat corporate tax rate and eliminating certain credits and tax breaks, as well as House Bill 8, which taxes digital services. The Senate is also scheduled to convene today to consider a bill regarding juvenile criminal offenders and a constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to create specialized courts outside of the traditional court system. See more of today’s legislative agenda.

Surging: U.S. and Canadian banks reported a tenfold surge in digital scams this year as criminals devise more techniques to dupe customers into sending them money. The sharp rise in reported scams from the first three quarters of 2023 comes as banks have put in place more controls to prevent account takeovers and other forms of fraud. Read more from CNBC.

Investor pressure: Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has amassed a $5 billion stake in Honeywell International and is calling on the company to break itself apart, seeking to dismantle one of the few remaining industrial conglomerates. For years, Honeywell has avoided the fate of some of its peers such as General Electric and Dow Chemical, which were broken up under investor pressure. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.