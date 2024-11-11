Roundup: Southwest Airlines / Phelps Dunbar / Advice from Howard Schultz

Labor costs: Southwest Airlines Co. will offer voluntary departure packages or extended leaves to airport workers in 18 cities and at its headquarters as aircraft delivery delays force the carrier to trim its flying plans. The offers will be extended to airport ground workers such as customer service, ramp and operations agents, as well as cargo employees and their supervisors in some cases, the company said in a statement Monday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

New team member: New Orleans City Council member Joseph I. Giarrusso III will join Phelps Dunbar as counsel in its New Orleans and Baton Rouge offices on Jan. 1. Giarrusso will be the newest member of Phelps’ growing Government Relations and Public Policy team, a group of lawyers working across Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi. Read the full announcement.

Be patient: Best known for growing Starbucks into a household name, 71-year-old billionaire Howard Schultz says he discourages young people from striking out on their own and becoming founders too early. “At 22, you would benefit from working for a company that can teach you and demonstrate to you how an organization works—as long as that company has values that are compatible with your own,” Schultz says. “There’s great benefit to being in an organization and seeing firsthand how a company actually operates, and what happens on the inside, before you do this yourself.” Read more of Schultz’ advice in Fortune.