Roundup: Southern University students / LSU alum on ‘Big Brother’ / Straining the grid

Visas reinstated: Nine Southern University students who had their visas revoked by the Trump administration earlier this year have since had them reinstated, according to the university. The nine students had their visas revoked in early April without explanation from federal officials, Southern spokesperson Janene Tate said at the time. She did not disclose the students’ names, citing the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Premiering Thursday: Recent LSU graduate Lauren Domingue has been selected as one of the 16 houseguests competing for $750,000 this summer on Big Brother 27. The Lafayette native is set to move into the house during the 90-minute premiere airing on Thursday at 7 p.m. Read more from KLFY-TV.

Demand from AI: America’s largest power grid is under strain as data centers and AI chatbots consume power faster than new plants can be built. Electricity bills are projected to surge by more than 20% this summer in some parts of PJM Interconnection’s territory, which covers 13 states—from Illinois to Tennessee and from Virginia to New Jersey—serving 67 million customers in a region with the most data centers in the world. Read more from Reuters.