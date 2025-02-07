Roundup: Southern Living / SEC revenue / DEI

Among the best: Southern Living magazine put a spotlight on the Capital Region this week with a new article highlighting the best things to do in Baton Rouge. The story encourages visitors to uncover hidden gems in the Mid City area, such as Anthony’s Italian Deli and Elsie’s Plate & Pie, and to explore the Perkins Overpass District. Read the full article.

Pay day: The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of almost $52.6 million to the 14 full-year members for the 2023-24 season in a slight increase from the previous year, according to its tax filing. The league announced its revenue figures and released its tax filing Thursday for the fiscal year that ended in August, which included Oklahoma and Texas joining the league in July to expand the SEC to 16 schools. Read more from The Associated Press.

Mixed messages: As President Donald Trump’s administration targets diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, many prominent companies have publicly scaled back or scrapped their programs and goals for metrics such as employee and leadership representation. Others have insisted they will continue to support DEI, opening themselves up to political pressure—but also financial opportunity. Read more from CNBC.