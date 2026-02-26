Roundup: Smitty’s Supply / Layoffs at eBay / Golf equipment sales

Pumping stormwater: Smitty’s Supply began pumping up to 1 million gallons per day of treated stormwater into a Highway 51 drainage ditch after receiving a state environmental permit, but without documented approval from transportation officials as required by law. Agencies now dispute enforcement authority as cleanup from last year’s explosion continues. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

6% of workforce: EBay is cutting about 800 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as it realigns around strategic priorities while continuing to hire in key areas. The move follows its $1.2 billion acquisition of social shopping app Depop and strong quarterly revenue, marking the company’s third round of layoffs in three years. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Rising demand: Acushnet posted its fastest sales growth in a year as Titleist golf club demand topped expectations. Fourth-quarter club revenue reached $150.6 million, beating forecasts and driving record annual equipment sales. The company expects sales to rise about 3.6% in 2026, outpacing Wall Street estimates and signaling continued strength in premium golf gear. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.