Roundup: Smitty’s Supply fire / State health insurance / Investing in Barksdale

Seafood testing: Louisiana agencies have begun sampling seafood from the Tangipahoa River and Lake Pontchartrain following the Smitty’s Supply fire in Roseland. Using LDWF collection methods, samples are being tested for heavy metals and petroleum-related hydrocarbons, with Bayou Lacombe as a control site. Results, analyzed by accredited labs, will determine if consumption advisories are warranted. Multiple sampling rounds will assess potential bioaccumulation, with interim updates and a final report planned. Visit the EPA’s website for the Smitty’s Supply Fire site for more information.

GLP-1 drug costs: Louisiana’s public worker health insurance plan is spending $200 million annually on GLP-1 diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, despite obesity treatments not being covered. Costs have soared as prescriptions replace cheaper alternatives like Metformin. Lawmakers raised concerns over affordability, transparency and reliance on pharmaceutical companies. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

B-52 repairs: VRC Metal Systems will invest $1.56 million in a new maintenance facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, creating 46 jobs in north Louisiana. The Additive Manufacturing Rapid Maintenance Facility will deploy VRC’s cold spray technology for B-52 aircraft repairs, supporting Air Force Global Strike Command. Louisiana Economic Development says the project underscores the state’s growing defense and aviation sector. Read more from LED.