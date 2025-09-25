Roundup: Smitty’s Supply fire / Starbucks / Oil production

Info ‘confidential’: The EPA is yet to make public the list of hazardous materials present at the Smitty’s Supply Inc. petroleum products plant that caught fire and exploded in Roseland last month, saying that doing so might reveal “confidential business information.” The EPA has known for weeks which specific hazardous and radioactive materials were present at the plant but has refused to provide that information to the public, saying it needs to first clear it with Smitty’s Supply. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Making cuts: Coffee giant Starbucks plans to lay off 900 corporate workers and close some North American stores, the latest in a series of moves aimed at trimming costs. Most of the affected positions are in North America, and many open positions will also be eliminated. The company plans to notify affected workers Friday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Activity declines: Activity in the oil and gas sector declined slightly in the third quarter of 2025, and executives at 139 exploration and oil field services firms in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico cited elevated global uncertainty and higher costs as the primary reasons for negative perceptions of current market conditions. About 36% of the respondents said they have significantly delayed investment decisions due to market uncertainty, and 42% reported slight delays. Read more from The Center Square.