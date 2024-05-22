Roundup: Smalls Sliders / Student pitch competition / Hollywood South

Open for business: Smalls Sliders opened a new restaurant in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, in the Siegen Village Shopping Center. This is the brand’s third location in Baton Rouge. Read a recent Daily Report feature about the growth of the Capital Region-founded restaurant.

The next generation: The Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneur Competition announced its winners for this year’s pitch competition. This year’s event garnered applications from more than 9,800 high school students from 161 countries and 48 states. Watch all the winning pitches here. The 2025 edition of the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneur Competition is also now open for registration.

Locally grown: Louisiana film industry vet Chuck Bush has launched a film company that will make movies to be aired on cable network channels Hallmark and Lifetime. Bush’s F3 Films inked a deal with California-based SilverScreen Pictures with the expressed “purpose of producing motion pictures in the Faith, Family, Freedom space.” Read more from WBRZ-TV.