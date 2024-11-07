Roundup: Small business law clinic / LSU tiger / Banking on it

Here to help: LSU Law is launching the new Russell J. Stutes Small Business and Community Development Clinic to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state with legal assistance. LSU Law students will begin working with about one dozen small businesses and nonprofit clients that can’t reasonably afford such services beginning early next year. While students will not assist clients with litigation or disputes, they will be able to help with a wide range of legal issues, including intellectual property, regulation compliance and entity counseling. Those interested in becoming a client can apply online before Dec. 13.

New name, new location: Bonvenu Bank, formerly known as Citizens National Bank, has opened a new Baton Rouge branch at 10725 Perkins Road. The Bossier City-headquartered institution, with assets of more than $1.5 billion, now has 14 full-service branches throughout Louisiana. President and CEO Jason Smith says the Capital Region’s “strong business growth over the past few years along with its limitless potential” promoted the opening here. It comes one day after Bonvenu opened a new Gretna branch on Belle Chasse Highway.

Eye of the tiger: State Sen. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, confirmed to Louisiana Illuminator that a live tiger will attend the upcoming LSU-Alabama football game Saturday in Baton Rouge. It won’t, however, be the school’s resident mascot, Mike VII. Gov. Jeff Landry and a handful of legislators have led ongoing negotiations with LSU’s veterinary school for several weeks to convince the school to bring Mike VII to football games. When LSU pushed back on the request out of humane concerns for the tiger, Surgeon General Ralph Abraham floated the idea of finding a second tiger. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.