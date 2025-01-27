Roundup: Single-family homes / UNO budget / Millennial wealth

More than expected: Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in December, further evidence that housing market activity regained some momentum at the end of 2024, though rising mortgage rates remain a constraint. The report from the Commerce Department on Monday also showed the rebound in home sales in November was much stronger than initially estimated. Read more from Reuters.

Mardi Gras lobbying: Facing a $10 million budget shortfall, the University of New Orleans is out in full force at Washington Mardi Gras, hoping to secure private donations and more federal research dollars. It has been approximately 15 years since UNO has held an event at Washington Mardi Gras, an annual gathering of Louisiana political figures. That changed when UNO President Kathy Johnson hosted alumni, potential donors and public officials for a Saturday morning brunch. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Wealth of a generation: Millennials have come a long way since their days of being called lazy or entitled. Despite reaching key milestones later than their parents once did, they are now wealthier than previous generations were at their age. Collectively, millennials are now worth about $15.95 trillion, up from $3.94 trillion five years earlier, according to Federal Reserve data. Read more from CNBC.