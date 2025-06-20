Roundup: Shrimp Task Force / NOLA streets / Oil prices 

Not from the Gulf: More than half of shrimp dishes served in Alexandria and nearby Pineville may not be the real Gulf Coast deal, according to a recent investigation funded by the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force. Using rapid genetic testing technology, researchers with SEAD Consulting found that just 11 of 24 restaurants surveyed June 3–4 were serving authentic Gulf shrimp. Thirteen restaurants—or 54%—were found to be selling imported or mislabeled shrimp. Read more from The Center Square.

Garbage fight: New Orleans is back in the national spotlight—not for chaos, but for clean streets. A yearlong emergency contract transformed the French Quarter overnight, and now residents are rallying to keep the company behind the change. A court fight is brewing over trash—but locals say, for once, it’s worth it. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Market in flux: Oil prices fell on Friday after the White House delayed a decision on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, yet they remained on course for a third consecutive weekly rise. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or around 3.3%, to $76.28 a barrel in trading but still set to gain nearly 3% on the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was up marginally at $75.19. Read more from Reuters.