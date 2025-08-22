Roundup: Shrimp recalled / Research funding cuts / Absorbing tariff costs

Radioactive contamination: More packages of frozen shrimp potentially affected by radioactive contamination have been recalled, federal officials said Thursday. California-based Southwind Foods recalled frozen shrimp sold under the brands Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American and First Street. The bagged products were distributed between July 17 and Aug. 8 to stores and wholesalers in nine states. Louisiana is not among the states. Read more from The Associated Press.

Court clears the way: The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the Trump administration to cancel nearly $800 million in federal research funding, reversing lower-court rulings that had temporarily protected National Institutes of Health grants tied to diversity, equity and inclusion. The 5-4 decision split the justices along unusual lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberal wing in dissent. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Top retailers thriving: Walmart, Amazon and the owner of T.J. Maxx are scooping up market share from rivals by offering deals and convenience to shoppers. In a bid to ease the burden on stressed-out consumers and undercut competitors, Walmart has kept price increases to a minimum by absorbing much of the tariff cost. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.