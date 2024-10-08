Roundup: Shark fishing / Chemical leak / Insurance crisis

Seeking input: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is collecting public comments on a notice of intent it filed to remove restrictions placed on the fishing of blacktip and bull sharks in state waters back in the ‘80s. Read more from the USA Today network.

14 minutes: A LaPlace facility that Gov. Jeff Landry has accused a federal agency of trying to shut down reported the leak of a cancer-causing chemical late last month that forced it to temporarily halt operations. A spill of chloroprene occurred Sept. 25 at the Denka Performance Elastomer plant, state officials said Tuesday. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

North Carolina rate hikes: With many western North Carolina residents still lacking power and running water from Hurricane Helene, a hearing began Monday on the insurance industry’s request to raise homeowner premium rates statewide by more than 42% on average. Read more from The Associated Press.