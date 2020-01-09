Roundup: Severe weather / Via Airlines / MAPP growth

Storm warning: The National Storm prediction center is issuing an alert for Saturday in anticipation of a significant severe weather threat unfolding across the Deep South, including the Baton Rouge area. The greatest threat appears to be for Saturday morning, perhaps lingering into the early afternoon. Read the full warning here.

Reorganization: Via Airlines, the Florida-based startup carrier that for several months in 2018 offered direct air service between Baton Rouge and Orlando and Austin, filed a plan of reorganization earlier this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. The filing comes three months after Via filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing more than $6 million in debt and $4 million in property liens. None of the airline’s major creditors is from Louisiana. Via’s arrival to Baton Rouge was heralded in 2018 as a significant win for a market that has struggled to increase direct air service. But after just a few months, it began canceling flights. It ceased operating locally last spring.

Expansion: Baton Rouge-based commercial construction firm MAPP today announced it has continued its expansion across the Southeast, opening an Austin, Texas, location. This addition marks the company’s fourth office, including its New Orleans, and Dallas locations. MAPP was behind the first Tiger Stadium addition in 1998 and the Catfish Town renovations in downtown Baton Rouge.