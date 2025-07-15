Roundup: Severe weather / High Impact Jobs Program / Increasing car fatalities

Dexter: A drenching weather system moving across Florida on Tuesday has the potential to develop into a tropical depression as it moves into the northeastern and northern Gulf later in the week, according to National Weather Service forecasters. The system would be called Tropical Storm Dexter if it became a named storm. Read more from the AP.

New incentives: A new state program designed to boost high-paying employment in Louisiana officially launched this month, offering grants to companies in sectors deemed critical to the state’s economy—including energy and advanced manufacturing—while excluding industries like gaming, retail and solar farms. The High Impact Jobs Program has received four applicants so far. Read more from The Center Square.

A look at the numbers; Speeding-related traffic fatalities have increased in Louisiana, and younger male drivers have accounted for most of the deaths, according to a new federal traffic study. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced Monday the latest findings of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s report on speeding-involved wrecks for 2023. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.