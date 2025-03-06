Roundup: Setback for Trump / U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson / Data centers 

Freeze blocked: A second federal judge has indefinitely blocked President Trump’s freeze on federal grants and loans, saying the White House had “put itself above Congress” and undermined democracy. In a ruling on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island prohibited the Trump administration from freezing or otherwise impeding the disbursement of appropriated federal funds to state governments. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Chief of staff arrested: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested and charged with DUI following President Donald Trump’s address to Congress late Tuesday night. According to Capitol police, Haynes, 37, a Minden native, was released with a citation to appear in court. The arrest occurred after Haynes backed into a parked Capitol vehicle about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. Read more from the USA Today network.

Cost to consumers: The explosive growth of data centers around the country—driven in large part by the burgeoning use of artificial intelligence—could come at a “staggering” cost for average residents with skyrocketing electricity bills. A new report from Harvard’s Electricity Law Initiative says unless something changes, all U.S. consumers will pay billions of dollars to build new power plants to serve Big Tech. Read more from Floodlight.