Roundup: Senior housing / TV stations merging / Housing starts  

Boom projected: Senior living is on the edge of a development boom, investors predict, as more than 4 million boomers will hit 80 in the next five years. This comes as annual inventory growth in senior housing just dropped below 1%, the first time that’s happened since the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care began tracking the metric in 2006. Read more from CNBC.

$6.2B deal: Sinclair, one of the country’s largest owners of local television stations, has offered to merge its broadcast TV business with Tegna, according to people familiar with the matter. Tegna announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to a $6.2 billion deal with Nexstar. Nexstar is the largest local television broadcaster in the U.S., with over 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Ticking higher: Groundbreaking for U.S. single-family homes rose 2.8% in July to a 939,000-unit annual rate, while permits edged up 0.5% to 870,000, ending a four-month decline. Despite high mortgage rates dampening purchases, overall residential construction gained momentum, boosted by strong growth in new apartment projects, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. Read more from Reuters.