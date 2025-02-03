Roundup: Sen. John Kennedy / Honda in Ohio / US manufacturing

New assignment: Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has landed a key leadership assignment that increases Louisiana’s influence in Congress. Kennedy has secured the chairmanship of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development on the Appropriations Committee, which controls the nation’s purse strings. Read more from the USA Today network.

Investing: Honda Motor is launching the next generation of its manufacturing in a historically unusual place for the 75-year-old Japanese automaker: Ohio. Honda is in the midst of completing more than $1 billion in new investments—upped Wednesday from an initially announced $700 million—in the state this year. Read more from CNBC.

Strong January: U.S. manufacturing grew for the first time in more than two years in January amid strong orders, but a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials rose solidly, and more increases are likely after U.S.-imposes tariffs go into effect. Read more from Reuters.