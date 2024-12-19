Roundup: Seafood tariffs / Mortgage rates / Evolution of malls

Falling short: While the U.S. International Trade Commission recently approved tariffs on frozen warm water shrimp imports from Ecuador, India, Vietnam and Indonesia, aiming to counteract the damage these imports are inflicting on the domestic shrimping industry, Louisiana seafood industry leaders argue that these measures fall short of addressing the real problem—oversupply from heavily subsidized foreign shrimp producers. Read more from The Center Square.

Rising again: The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose this week to its highest level since late November, reflecting a recent uptick in the bond yields that lenders use as a guide to price home loans. The rate rose to 6.72% from 6.6% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. The rate is now higher than it was a year ago, when it averaged 6.67%. Read more from the AP.

Focus on food: Mall owners are devoting more square footage to restaurants and bars in the hopes that diners will shop after dinner. Malls are supplementing food court mainstays with more upscale, full-service restaurants, plus introducing food halls catered by local vendors. Read more from CNBC.