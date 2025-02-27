Roundup: Seafood labeling / Darryl Hurst / Derivatives market misconduct

Tests reveal violations: Genetic seafood testing in Lafayette this month found that four of the 24 restaurants sampled by SeaD Consulting were selling foreign shrimp that was advertised as domestic—a violation of state law. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Facing ultimatum: The co-chair of Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ transition team gave Metro Council member Darryl Hurst an ultimatum: Resign or be removed from the mayor’s transition team. In a video posted to Facebook, Darrell Glasper Sr. says Hurst, who represents District 5 on the Metro Council, has until Friday to step down from his post on the transition team or be removed. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Credit for self-reporting: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission says it would give companies that voluntarily report potential misconduct more lenient penalties under a new enforcement advisory. In a memo published on Tuesday, the derivatives market regulator issued new guidelines clarifying how it would give credit to a company that reports its own potential misconduct, cooperates with an agency investigation and addresses a reported issue. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.