Roundup: Seafood industry aid / Shopping trends / Dating apps for jobs

Bill proposed: A bipartisan bill from U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., would expand federal seafood disaster aid to cover economic harm caused by foreign competition. The proposal amends the Magnuson-Stevens Act to trigger relief when fishers are undercut by cheap imports or illegal practices abroad. Read more from The Center Square.

Post-holiday rush: The shopping rush leading up to Christmas is over and in its place, like every year, another has begun as millions of shoppers hunt for post-holiday deals and get in line to return gifts that didn’t fit, or didn’t hit quite right. Holiday spending through Sunday topped last year’s haul, according to data released by Visa’s Consulting & Analytics division and Mastercard SpendingPulse. Read more from the Associated Press.

Making connections: As hiring platforms clog and automation filters out resumes, job seekers are turning to dating apps like Hinge and Grindr to network their way to interviews. A ResumeBuilder survey found about one-third of users have pursued matches for job leads, highlighting how a tight labor market is pushing workers to unconventional strategies. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.