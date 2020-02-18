Roundup: Schools superintendent search / Henry Gray dies / DSLD Homes

Update: The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has set a Feb. 28 deadline for anyone who wants to apply to be the state’s next superintendent of education. The board has also published an information packet online for applicants and hired a firm, Promise54, to help with the search. Board members say they hope to hire a new superintendent before Louisiana’s regular legislative session ends in early June, in time to submit their pick for Senate confirmation. Read the full story.

Blues musician: Henry Gray, a beloved Baton Rouge blues singer and pianist has died, according to family and friends, WAFB-TV reports. Gray, who was 95, died around 9 p.m. on Feb. 17. A post from his great-grandson made the announcement around midnight. A musician for more than 80 years, Gray performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan. His festival performances included 39 appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Read the full story.

Sold: DSLD Homes has purchased 70 lots near Old Hammond and Airline highways, according to sales documents. The Denham Springs-based homebuilder bought the lots for $714,000 from Lynn Levy Land Company LLC, which purchased the 15 acres in 2018 for $1.4 million. The subdivision, Cypress Bend, was approved by the Planning Commission prior to Lynn Levy’s purchase of the property.