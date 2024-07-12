Roundup: School board / AT&T hack / PitchBR

Try again next week: A meeting originally intended to select a new superintendent for the East Baton Rouge School System led to deputies having to guard the board members when crowds became heated amid allegations of racism. The meeting ultimately ended with nothing to show for it. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

‘Nearly all’ customers: AT&T said Friday that a hacker downloaded call and text-message information impacting nearly all of its wireless subscribers, the latest in a string of major customer-data leaks.The cellphone carrier said in a securities filing that the data, mostly from 2022, was downloaded in April but it hadn’t found evidence that the information was shared publicly. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Louisiana entrepreneurs wanted: PitchBR is returning to spotlight the newest apps that have been developed in the past year. Applications to compete for a $1,000 investment prize are being accepted from companies in the ideation stage, with less than $250,000 in revenue to date. PitchBR will be held at Aug. 20 at Red Stick Social. See how to apply.