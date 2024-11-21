Roundup: SBA leadership / Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion / Red Lobster

Who’s next?: While Pres. Donald Trump has named most of his new Cabinet, there has been little speculation over who will be the next leader of the Small Business Administration, which financed more than 100,000 small businesses in 2024. Wrestling executive Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick to run the SBA during his first term, has been nominated to lead the Department of Education. Read more from Inc.

Pros and cons: Gov. Jeff Landry testified to the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee this week that the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project was going to “destroy” Louisiana’s culture. The long-debated project, touted as a solution to fix Louisiana’s disappearing coastline, has recently been held up by lawsuits and public concern. Read more from The Center Square.

‘Seafood with standards’: Red Lobster’s 35-year-old CEO, Damola Adamolekun, is pushing for a freshened experience inside the chain’s restaurants to broaden its appeal beyond its current diners, who are typically more than 55 years old. Key to the shift will be luring more millennials, who will soon be the highest-earning and highest-spending demographic, he says. To target millennials, the chain plans to boost advertising on social platforms and line up celebrity partnerships to be announced next year around the annual “Lobsterfest” event. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.