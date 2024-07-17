Roundup: SAVE Act / Rotary Club / Heat advisory

‘Protecting elections’: A coalition of Republican state attorneys general have called on the U.S. Senate to pass the SAVE Act, a bill that would ensure additional safeguards are in place to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections. Louisiana’s Liz Murrill is among 23 Republican attorneys general in the coalition. Read more from The Center Square.

Guest speaker: Allison Traxler, executive director of the Capital Area CASA Association, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. She will speak about CASA advocacy. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Relief on the way: While most of the area remains under a heat advisory from the The National Weather Service, WAFB meteorologist Steve Caparotta says it will likely be the region’s last for a while as rain chances increase heading into the weekend. See more from WAFB-TV.