Roundup: Saks Fifth Avenue / US House race / Tutoring funding

Shuttering: Saks Fifth Avenue at the Shops at Canal Place in New Orleans will close this spring. A Saks Global spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the New Orleans store is one of several set to shut down. Read more from WDSU-TV.

New entrant: Republican state Rep. Michael Echols of Monroe has entered the race for Louisiana’s open 5th Congressional District seat, joining a growing GOP field. A contractor, real estate developer and conservative radio host, Echols brings legislative, local government and business experience to the contest. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Program expansion: Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal to expand taxpayer-funded “high-dosage” tutoring to students in grades K–8, adding an estimated $15 million a year in costs. Supporters cite low literacy and math scores, while critics question rising education spending and the growing price tag of related school voucher programs. Read more from The Center Square.