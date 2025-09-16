Roundup: Rural health fund / Industrial production / Retail spending

State to get cut: Louisiana will seek at least $200 million annually from the new $50 billion federal rural health fund, aiming to digitize medical records and forgive tuition for rural practitioners. Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein said proposals are due Nov. 5, with awards announced by Dec. 31 after public input meetings and online feedback. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Gains in manufacturing: U.S. industrial production inched up 0.1% in August, with manufacturing rising 0.2% but utilities plunging 2%. Mining and energy extraction climbed 0.9%. The August gain followed July’s revised 0.4% drop, according to federal data. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Better than expected: Shoppers increased their spending at a better-than-expected pace in August from July, helped by back-to-school shopping, even as President Donald Trump’s tariffs are starting to hurt the job market and lead to price increases. Retail sales rose 0.6% last month from July, when sales were up a revised 0.6%, according to the Commerce Department’s report. Read more from the Associated Press.