Roundup: Rotolo’s Craft & Crust / Stock market reacts / LABI’s endorsements

Westward expansion: Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is opening its fourth Texas restaurant, in Carrollton, the brand announced Monday. The new location is owned and operated by franchisees Meg and Bryan Matus, who also own the Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Tyler, Texas. Founded in Baton Rouge, Rotolo’s Craft & Crust has grown to more than 30 locations across the Gulf South.

Dropping: The selloff in U.S. equities accelerated Monday, with major averages on track for their worst day this year, after a weekend of Trump administration officials warning that the American economy may be in for a rough patch. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index plunged 3.8%, now on pace for its worst day since 2022. The S&P 500 Index sank 2.6%, teetering closer to a correction. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Geaux vote: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry announced its stance on the four constitutional amendments appearing on the March 29 ballot, supporting three and taking no position on one. The organization is supporting CAs 1, 2 and 4, while taking no position on CA 3. In a statement, LABI CEO Will Geren says the amendments will drive investment and set the state for future reforms that benefit businesses. Read the full statement.